Left Menu

Blast outside Israeli Embassy could be a 'terror attack', says envoy Ron Malka

Suspecting that Friday's blast outside the Israeli Embassy here could be a terror attack, Israeli ambassador to India, Ron Malka, on Saturday, asserted that there is full cooperation between New Delhi and Tel Aviv to investigate the explosion.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 11:41 IST
Blast outside Israeli Embassy could be a 'terror attack', says envoy Ron Malka
Israeli ambassador to India Ron Malka. Image Credit: ANI

Suspecting that Friday's blast outside the Israeli Embassy here could be a terror attack, Israeli ambassador to India, Ron Malka, on Saturday, asserted that there is full cooperation between New Delhi and Tel Aviv to investigate the explosion. "The investigation is ongoing, gathering all evidence from the scene. There is full collaboration between Indian and Israeli authorities. As of now, our strong assumption is that it is a terror attack that targeted the Israeli Embassy. Fortunately, nobody was hurt," Ron Malka, the Israeli Envoy, told ANI

"All options are there on the table. Yesterday when this terror attack was conducted, we celebrated the 29th anniversary of the full establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and India, exactly yesterday. So, it may not be a coincidence but all options are being investigated," he added. A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy on Friday. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. Windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road were found damaged.

The explosion took place not far from Vijay Chowk, where several VVIPS including Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in attendance during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony. Investigators have recovered an envelope with text written on it related to Israel Embassy officials from the blast site, according to sources.

"The envelope has a text related to an Israel embassy official. It is a case for investigating officers to see whether or not it has any link with the case. But, it has been recovered from the blast site," a senior government official told ANI. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured the Israeli Foreign Minister of "fullest protection" to their diplomats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP: 10 killed, dozen injured in bus-truck collision on Moradabad-Agra Highway

At least 10 people were killed and around a dozen received injuries when a private bus collided with a truck on the Moradabad-Agra Highway on Saturday morning owing to poor visibility due to dense fog, an official said.Uttar Pradesh Chief M...

Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Saturday, saying his principles of truth and non-violence are still relevant through which any struggle for rights can be won.Gandhi was shot d...

Odisha hikes monthly stipend of house surgeons in state-run

The Odisha government onSaturday hiked the monthly stipend of house surgeons invarious state-run medical colleges and hospitals by Rs 8,000,an official notification said.The house surgeons will now get Rs 28,000 as astipend, it said.They we...

Chhattisgarh: Man gets life sentence for raping minor niece

A man was sentenced to lifeimprisonment by a court in Chhattisgarhs Durg district forsexually-assaulting his four-and-a-half-year-old niece in2019.Additional District and Sessions Judge II Fast TrackSpecial Court Mamta Bhojwani, who awarded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021