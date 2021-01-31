PDM chief Fazlur Rehman lashes out at Imran Khan's govt after poor standing in corruption index

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday lashed out at the Imran Khan-led government after a drop of four spots in the recently-released Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) by Transparency International, as compared to last year's index. Rehman said that the Transparency International findings of corruption in Pakistan and the Broadsheet issue had exposed the real face of the government and that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government should be ousted from power at the earliest to pave the way for fresh elections, reported The News International.

Addressing a news conference in Peshawar on Saturday, the JUI-F chief said the government had failed on all fronts. "All the institutions in the country have suffered badly during the government's so-called harbinger of change," he said. "Poverty and price-hike had broken all the records of Pakistan's history and the very existence of the state looks in danger," he further said, adding that the country was on the verge of collapse owing to the wrong economic policies of the PTI government.

He maintained that Transparency International in its recent report had shown the actual face of those claiming to be the champions of anti-corruption, reported The News International. While speaking on the corruption index and the Broadsheet issue, he alleged, "This group of incompetent rulers has caused huge losses to the country."

The JUI-F leader further said that the PDM arranged big power shows from Bannu to Loralai and would stand united till the achievement of their common goal - ousting the Imran-led government, while maintaining that the 11-party alliance was fighting for a national cause. Regarding the upcoming Senate elections, Rehman said that the alliance will take part in the Senate elections as well as the assembly by-polls, after it was decided that resignations of opposition parties won't dissolve the Electoral college for Senate.

He also said that the Senate was an important institution in the federation and by staying away from the elections, the PDM doesn't want to give a walkover to the incompetent rulers. About the foreign funding case of the PTI, he claimed that the ruling party was spreading lies about it and that the Election Commission too, has confessed that they cannot make the case public owing to pressure from the Imran Khan-led government.

"We are not afraid of accountability. They are caught in the web of accountability and would have to face consequences," the Maulana argued. Rehman also criticised the foreign policy of the current government and claimed it had isolated Pakistan, reported The News International.

"China is not happy with the government policy about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The new administration in the United States also wants promotion of democratic values in the country," he maintained. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)