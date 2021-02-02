Left Menu

India urges citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar

In view of a military coup in Myanmar, Indian Embassy in Yangon issued a notification on Tuesday, urging Indian citizens to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of a military coup in Myanmar, Indian Embassy in Yangon issued a notification on Tuesday, urging Indian citizens to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel. "In view of the recent developments, all Indians Citizens are required to take due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel. They may get in touch with the Embassy if required," the notice read.

This comes as State Counselor Aung Suu Kyi along with other top politicians were detained in the early hours of Monday, with Myanmar's military declaring a one-year state of emergency after weeks of escalating tensions over allegations of vote-rigging in the November election. The detentions and the seizure of power took place hours before the opening session of Myanmar's new Parliament. In another notification, the Indian Embassy informed about the rescheduling of Air India Flight (AI 1233) to February 11, which was earlier slated for February 4.

"This is to inform you that Air India Flight (AI 1233) which was earlier scheduled for 4th February 2021 on Yangon-New Delhi Sector is now rescheduled for 11th February 2021, due to unavoidable reasons. Now, the said flight will be operating from Yangon on 11 February 2021 (AI 1233 Departure Yangon 1500 HRS)," the notification read. Reacting to the developments in Naypyitaw, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced "grave concern" regarding the declaration of the transfer of all legislative, executive and judicial powers to the military. Other leaders from the international community have also expressed concerns in view of the recent developments in the country.

This military coup happened after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military in the aftermath of last November's general elections. San Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy (NLD) claimed an overwhelming victory in the polls, securing over 80 per cent of the seats, according to media reports. However, the military and some political parties disputed the results, alleging that the polls were marred by irregularities.

According to media reports, the detentions started in the early hours of Monday (local time), with political leaders held in Yangon and other cities across Myanmar, and soldiers said to be out on the streets and at prominent landmarks. (ANI)

