Deeply concerned: G7 countries demand Myanmar military to restore power to democratically-elected govt

The G7 countries have condemned the military coup in Myanmar and demanded the military to end the state of emergency and restore power to the democratically-elected government.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-02-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:05 IST
People in Myanmar protesting against the military. (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The G7 countries have condemned the military coup in Myanmar and demanded the military to end the state of emergency and restore power to the democratically-elected government. The G7 countries also urged the military to release all those "unjustly detained" including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union are united in condemning the military coup in Myanmar," said the statement, shared by the Japanese Foreign Ministry. "We are deeply concerned by the detention of political leaders and civil society activists, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and targeting of the media. We call upon the military to immediately end the state of emergency, restore power to the democratically-elected government, to release all those unjustly detained and to respect human rights and the rule of law," it said.

The G7 further asserted that the results of November's general elections in Myanmar must be respected and Parliament should be convened at the earliest opportunity. On the military putting restrictions on the information flow, Japan said, that the civilians, including civil society and the media, should not be subject to "reprisals".

"We also call for unrestricted humanitarian access to support the most vulnerable," Japan said while reiterating its stance on supporting the citizens of Myanmar in the road towards a democratic future. Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning and detained State Counsellor Aun Sang Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and other National League for Democracy (NLD) leaders.

This military coup took place after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military in the aftermath of last November's general elections. San Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy (NLD) claimed an overwhelming victory in the polls, securing over 80 per cent of the seats, according to media reports. However, the military and some political parties disputed the results, alleging that the polls were marred by irregularities.

According to media reports, the detentions started in the early hours of Monday (local time), with political leaders held in Yangon and other cities across Myanmar, and soldiers said to be out on the streets and at prominent landmarks. (ANI)

