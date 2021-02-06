Left Menu

Chile says 454,155 people vaccinated against COVID-19

Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris reported on Friday that 454,155 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country so far, as part of the mass vaccination plan that kicked off on Wednesday.

ANI | Santiago | Updated: 06-02-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 08:53 IST
Chile says 454,155 people vaccinated against COVID-19
Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Santiago [Chile], February 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris reported on Friday that 454,155 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country so far, as part of the mass vaccination plan that kicked off on Wednesday. "We hope this level of participation at vaccination centers continues in the next few days, which will achieve the immunization of critical groups," the official said in a statement.

Of the total number of people immunized, 91,843 are over 85 years old, since the Chilean vaccination plan began with this age group considered to be at risk. Chile's vaccination plan is underway thanks to the almost four million doses which arrived in the country from the Chinese firm Sinovac.

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, the South American country has accumulated 744,019 COVID-19 cases and 18,808 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, after reporting 3,786 infections and 77 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Osaka, Azarenka pull out of Australian Open warm-ups

Former Australian Open champions Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka withdrew from their warm-up tournaments for the years first Grand Slam on Saturday, citing injuries. Osaka pulled out of her Gippsland Trophy semi-final with an unspecified ...

Argentina reports 8,374 new COVID-19 cases

Buenos Aires Argentina, February 6 ANIXinhua Argentina registered 8,374 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the national tally to 1,970,009, the health ministry said. The ministry also reported 285 more deaths from the disease, bringing ...

US will hold China accountable for abuses of international system: Blinken tells Chinese counterpart in phone call

United States State Secretary Antony J Blinken had a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi during which he conveyed that Washington will continue to stand up for human rights and democratic values, including in Xi...

Punjab Contract Farming Act has provision to jail farmers, in Centre's law farmer can exit contract anytime: Tomar

Punjab Governments Contract Farming Act has a provision to send farmers behind the bars and fine of up to Rs 5 lakh whereas in the Government of Indias Act a farmer can exit a contract anytime, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021