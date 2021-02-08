Appreciate solidarity shown by world leaders on loss of lives in U'khand, says Jaishankar

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:03 IST
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar . Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday appreciated the solidarity expressed by his counterparts and various world leaders on the loss of lives caused by a glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. "Deeply appreciate the solidarity expressed by my colleagues around the world on the tragic loss of lives caused by a glacier breach in Chamoli, Uttarakhand yesterday. Value your support in this difficult time," Jaishankar tweeted.

Along with his tweet, EAM Jaishankar also tagged several leaders including foreign ministers of the Czech Republic, Australia, Maldives and Portugal. Earlier today, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering had condoled the loss of life in Uttarakhand due to the glacier burst and subsequent flooding.

"Sending prayers for the souls lost to the Uttarkhand flood and wishing courage to those who are fighting the disaster. May those who are still missing be found in good health. We are with you, dear friends in India," the Bhutan PM tweeted. Aside from the Bhutan Prime Minister, various world leaders including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed condolences over the natural disaster.

Over 200 people are feared missing following the glacier burst, which led to heavy flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday. "Around 203 people are missing including 11 dead bodies are recovered as of now. We are estimating that 35 people are stuck in another tunnel. Rescue operation is underway," said Rawat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

