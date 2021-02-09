Left Menu

Biden reaffirms US-India cooperation to combat COVID-19, terrorism in conversation with PM Modi

US President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and committed that the United States and India will work closely to combat COVID-19, climate change, rebuild the global economy and stand together against global terrorism.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 08:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and committed that the United States and India will work closely to combat COVID-19, climate change, rebuild the global economy and stand together against global terrorism. According to a statement from the White House, the leaders agreed to continue close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation, territorial integrity and a stronger regional architecture through the Quad initiative.

Both the leaders agreed to stay in close touch on a range of global challenges and look forward to what the US and India will achieve together for their people and for their nations, according to the White House statement. Biden also underscored his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values is the bedrock for the US-India relationship.

The US President and PM Modi further resolved that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld in Myanmar, the statement read. This is the first conversation between PM Modi and Biden since the latter's inauguration as the US President on January 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

