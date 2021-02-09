Left Menu

Hong Kong business tycoon Jimmy Lai to remain in custody under National Security Law

Hong Kong's top court on Tuesday ordered business tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying to stay behind bars on charges of fraud and colluding with foreign forces under National Security Law, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

ANI | Updated: 09-02-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 10:47 IST
Hong Kong business tycoon Jimmy Lai to remain in custody under National Security Law
Business tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong's top court on Tuesday ordered business tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying to stay behind bars on charges of fraud and colluding with foreign forces under National Security Law, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP). Earlier, a judge had released him on an HK Dollar 10 million bond (USD 1.29 million).

As per the new rulings, Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nung said that the earlier order was an erroneous interpretation of key provisions in the National Security Law. However, he said that Lai might apply for bail once again at the High Court, as the Court of Final Appeal lacks jurisdiction to handle his application.

Lai, founder of the Next Digital media group and the tabloid-style Apple Daily newspaper, was placed under house arrest on December 23 after the High Court ruled he had an arguable defence for both charges and was unlikely to abscond. He resigned as Next Digital's chairman and executive director two days before the Court of Final Appeal sent him back to jail on New Year's Eve.

That decision was made after the top court ruled prosecutors could appeal against the lower court's reading of Article 42(2) of the Beijing-imposed security law, which also criminalises acts of secession, subversion and terrorism. The clause specifies that "no bail shall be granted to a criminal suspect or defendant unless the judge has sufficient grounds for believing [they] will not continue to commit acts endangering national security", reported SCMP.

Though they raised no objection to Lai's bail with respect to the fraud allegation, prosecutors did argue he should be remanded over the collusion charge, as Article 42(2) appeared to suggest bail should not be given to defendants in security law cases unless there were compelling reasons to do so. Lai's case is the first time the Court of Final Appeal, established in 1997 when the city was handed back to China by the British, has tackled proceedings stemming from the security law, which was imposed on the city by the central government in June of last year.

The appeal was heard before Chief Justice Cheung, permanent justices Roberto Ribeiro and Joseph Fok, and non-permanent local judges Patrick Chan Siu-oi and Frank Stock. No overseas judges presided over the hearing, a rare omission for cases before the top court. Lai was the first defendant to be released on bail after being charged under the security law, prompting Chinese state media to sharply criticise the decision and warn that mainland authorities could take over the case.

Lai was first charged with fraud on December 3, alongside two senior Next Digital executives, over the alleged improper use of office space at the company's headquarters in Tseung Kwan O. He was the only defendant denied bail on that occasion. One week later, he was charged with colluding with foreign forces in a separate case, with his bail application similarly dismissed, only for it to be later granted by the High Court upon review.

Both cases are set to return to West Kowloon Court on April 16, reported SCMP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian Rules-McGuire steps down as Collingwood president after racism report

Collingwood Magpies long-serving president Eddie McGuire stepped down from his role on Tuesday following an independent review which found systemic racism within the Australian Football League AFL club. McGuire, who spent 22 years at Collin...

4 hurt in fire after cylinder explodes in Noida company

Four people were injured on Tuesday when a fire broke out on the premises of a private company in Noida following an LPG cylinder explosion, police said.The incident took place around 11 am in Sector 4 of the city, the police said.Those inj...

Healthcare attains foremost priority for the first time in Union Budget says Gandharv Roy, Medica Group of Hospitals

Kolkata West Bengal India, February 9 ANIBusinessWire India It took a COVID 19 and the obliteration of 154K of the populace from India between March 2020 - Feb 2021, to mark the first day of February, to earmark Healthcare sector as an utmo...

Italy's Berlusconi says Europe will like League decision to back Draghi govt - paper

The decision by Italys far-right League party to back the government that former ECB head Mario Draghi is trying to forge is wise ad will be appreciated in Europe, former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was quoted as saying on Tuesday.In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021