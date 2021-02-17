Left Menu

PTI lawmaker held for violating guidelines during by-polls

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Haleem Adil Sheikh has been arrested for paying visits to different polling stations in Sindh's Malir constituency despite being warned by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Haleem Adil Sheikh has been arrested for paying visits to different polling stations in Sindh's Malir constituency despite being warned by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). According to a report by ARY News, the situation in the constituency turned violent after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, was arrested by police for violating the orders of the ECP amid the voting process during PS-88 by-polls.

According to the election code prescribed by the ECP, public office holders are not allowed to visit polling stations. Despite ECP's orders, Sheikh was seen roaming in the PS-88 constituency along with his armed guards during the by-polls. He also paid visits to different polling stations.

The authorities warned Sheikh to immediately leave the premises of the constituency, however, he was later arrested by police after he refused to obey the ECP orders, ARY News reported. On February 7, the PTI lawmaker was charged for attempted murder, interference in government duties and disruption in the anti-encroachment drive carried out at his Malir farmhouse.

According to a report by Geo News, the Karachi police had registered first information report (FIR) against Haleem Adil Sheikh -- the leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly -- included clauses pertaining to disturbing peace, financial loss to government property, assault on government employees, attempted murder, intimidation, and interference in the government's work. The case was filed after the anti-encroachment drive officials, who were carrying out their duty at Haleem's farmhouse, encountered violence. Some protesters even hurled stones at the officials. (ANI)

