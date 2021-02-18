Left Menu

Facebook to debunk climate change myths

Facebook on Thursday (local time) announced it will add a new section to its platform to debunk common climate change myths as it expands its nascent battle against disinformation.

ANI | California | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 21:59 IST
Facebook on Thursday (local time) announced it will add a new section to its platform to debunk common climate change myths as it expands its nascent battle against disinformation. According to The Hill, the social media outlet is expanding its climate change information hub to include a section that will feature facts that rebut the common fallacies. The new effort will be guided by climate experts from George Mason University, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the University of Cambridge.

"The spread of damaging falsehoods endangers the level of international cooperation required to prevent catastrophic global warming. Facebook is in a unique position to counter the circulation of online misinformation, and the new climate 'mythbusting' section is an important step toward debunking dangerous falsehoods," Sander van der Linden of the University of Cambridge said in Facebook's announcement as quoted by The Hill. Facebook said that its Climate Science Information Center exists to connect users with "with science-based news, approachable information and actionable resources from the world's leading climate change organizations."

The hub is available in France, Germany, the U.K, and the U.S. and is being expanded to Belgium, Brazil, Canada, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa and Taiwan. The social media company said users in countries who do not have access to the hub will be directed to the United Nations Environment Programme when searching for issues related to the climate, The Hill reported further. (ANI)

