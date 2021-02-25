EAM Jaishankar meets Uzbekistan counterpart, discusses bilateral, global issues

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met his Uzbekistan counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov on Thursday and discussed various bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that during Kamilov's two-day visit to New Delhi on February 24 and 25, both sides took stock of various aspects of bilateral cooperation between India and Uzbekistan.

"They positively assessed the progress on the outcomes of the India-Uzbekistan Virtual Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held on 11 December 2020. Both countries have been actively cooperating in the regional and multilateral formats including the UN, Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the India-Central Asia Dialogue," the statement said. Foreign Minister Kamilov extended an invitation for participation in an international conference on regional connectivity being organized by Uzbekistan in Tashkent on July 15-16, 2021, MEA said.

The MEA also said that both Ministers also discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan and noted the importance of a stable and peaceful Afghanistan for regional peace, stability and security. (ANI)

