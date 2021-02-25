Left Menu

Tedros lauds India, PM Modi for supporting vaccine equity

World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "supporting vaccine equity".

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:22 IST
Tedros lauds India, PM Modi for supporting vaccine equity
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "supporting vaccine equity". The global health body director-general hoped that other countries would follow India's example.

"Thanks, India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting vaccine equity. Your commitment to COVAX and sharing COVID-19 vaccine doses is helping 60+ countries start vaccinating their health workers and other priority groups. I hope other countries will follow your example," Tedros wrote in a tweet. The WHO chief had last week urged countries and drugmakers to help speed up the manufacture and distribution of vaccines across the globe, warning that the world could be "back at square one" if some countries went ahead with their vaccination campaigns and left others behind.

Last month, he expressed gratitude to India and Prime Minister Modi for continued support to the global COVID-19 response against the pandemic. "Thank you, India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your continued support to the global COVID-19 response. Only if we #ACTogether, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods," Tedros tweeted. India has supplied COVID-19 vaccines to its neighbours including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India has sent a total of 361.94 lakh vaccine doses to various countries. Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the total includes, 67.5 lakh doses supplied under grant assistance 294.44 lakh doses under various commercial contracts. "We will continue to supply these vaccines in the coming weeks and months in a phased manner," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Key accused in Chikkaballapura quarry blast arrested

G S Nagaraja, one of the partners of the quarry and the prime accused in the Chikkaballapura quarry blast case has been arrested, police said.Nagaraja, also a local BJP leader from Gudibande, had been absconding since the blast was held on ...

Man riding scooter killed by speeding Mercedes in Delhi

A man was killed allegedly after a speeding Mercedes hit his scooter in south Delhis Vasant Vihar area, police said on Friday.The victim has been identified as Antony Joseph, a domestic help.The police said Joseph died on the spot after the...

Of 41 cr Jan Dhan bank accounts, 55 pc belong to women and have Rs 1.5 lakh cr deposits: PM at webinar on financial sector.

Of 41 cr Jan Dhan bank accounts, 55 pc belong to women and have Rs 1.5 lakh cr deposits PM at webinar on financial sector....

As economy grows, credit flow to new entrepreneurs and businesses have to increase, products have to be tailored for fintech, startups: PM.

As economy grows, credit flow to new entrepreneurs and businesses have to increase, products have to be tailored for fintech, startups PM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021