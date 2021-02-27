Left Menu

Days after talks of ceasefire, peace; Pak PM Imran Khan rakes up Kashmir issue

Days after the Director-General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan announced the implementation of the 2003 ceasefire, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan once again raked up the Kashmir issue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 10:14 IST
Days after talks of ceasefire, peace; Pak PM Imran Khan rakes up Kashmir issue
Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Days after the Director-General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan announced the implementation of the 2003 ceasefire, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan once again raked up the Kashmir issue. Imran Khan tweeted, "I welcome restoration of the ceasefire along with the Line of Control (LoC). The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India. India must take necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand and right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination acc to UNSC resolutions."

"We also demonstrated to the world Pakistan's responsible behaviour in the face of India's irresponsible military brinkmanship, by returning the captured Indian pilot. We have always stood for peace & remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue," he further said in his tweet. The United States, United Nations, and Hurriyat have all welcomed the reinforcement of the 2003 ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

India also said that it wants normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan but its position on key issues remains unchanged. Imran Khan's raking up of the Kashmir issue is unlikely to go down well with India, as New Delhi has maintained that it is a bilateral issue and is ready to hold a dialogue only when Pakistan stops sponsoring terrorism.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not responded to Imran Khan's recent assertion as of now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rare coin goes under hammer at starting price of Rs 45 lakh

A rare 10.9-gram gold coin of Kam Bakhsh, the fifth son of Mughal emperor Aurangazeb, is going under the hammer here.Marudhar Arts, a leading numismatic auction house here, is holding the auction at a price ranging between Rs 45 lakh and R...

Telangana clocks 178 new coronavirus cases, 1 death Eds: Adds Chief Secretary's Remarks

Replaces word in first para Hyderabad, Feb 27 PTI Telangana registered 178 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count past 2.98 lakh, while one more death pushed the aggregate to 1,633,the government said on Saturday.Greater Hyderabad...

HC refuses to hear case as lawyer removes mask in courtroom

The Bombay High Court recently refused to hear a case after a lawyer representing the appellant removed his face mask inside a courtroom.The order of the February 22 incident was made available on Saturday.A single-judge bench of Justice Pr...

Centre reviews fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in states, UTs; emphasises on effective surveillance

In view of a surge in active cases of COVID-19 in some of the states and Union Territories, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting with Chief Secretaries of states and UTs and stressed on the need for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021