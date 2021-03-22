Left Menu

No re-negotiation with China on Hambantota port lease, says Sri Lankan envoy

Sri Lanka's ambassador to China Palitha Kohona on Monday dismissed suggestions that the country is planning to extend a 99-year lease granted to Beijing to run the Hambantota port.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:27 IST
No re-negotiation with China on Hambantota port lease, says Sri Lankan envoy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka's ambassador to China Palitha Kohona on Monday dismissed suggestions that the country is planning to extend a 99-year lease granted to Beijing to run the Hambantota port. The Hambantota project has been a focus for critics who have accused China of using dept-trap diplomacy to boost its geopolitical influence around the world.

In an interview, Kohona said that his country will "never be an unsinkable aircraft carrier posing a threat to anyone else", reported South China Morning Post (SCMP). Hambantota's location at the southern tip of Sri Lanka makes it a potential key maritime hub in the Indian Ocean. Colombo had to hand over the running of the port in 2017 after it was unable to repay Chinese loans used to develop it.

"If there is a negotiation, it's very secretive and nobody would say it to you. They are whispering to each other so that nobody else hears it," Kohona said. According to SCMP, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena had earlier said that the original port had a provision to extend the term of the lease by a further 99 years.

Amid concerns that Sri Lanka would be unable to meet repayments on foreign capital due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kohona said that Sri Lanka was not falling into a debt trap. "I'm saying very responsibly and without any reservation that Sri Lanka's debt to China is less than 10 per cent of our entire debt and we can't get into a trap. The rest of our debt is owed to multilateral institutions, to Wall Street and to others," he said.

Sri Lanka recently negotiated a USD 500 million loan from China Development Bank and a USD 180 million loan from the Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany looks set to extend lockdown measures again

German authorities are expected to extend lockdown measures again on Monday and possibly tighten some restrictions as they face a steady rise in new coronavirus infections.Chancellor Angela Merkel and the countrys 16 state governors, who in...

Will 'definitely' talk about Jayalalithaa's death: Udhayanidhi Stalin

By Pramod Chaturvedi And Kathir Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK President MK Stalins son and partys candidate from Chepauk, Udhayanidhi Stalin has said that he and his party will definitely speak about former chief minister J Jayalalithaas de...

Over 200 China vessels massed at disputed reef in South China Sea: Philippines

Phillippines has said that over 200 Chinese vessels have massed at a disputed reef in the West Philippine sea. In an unusual announcement published by the Presidential Communications Operations Office PCOO on its Facebook page, the National...

Taiwan loses two fighter jets in apparent collision, third such crash in six months

Two Taiwanese fighter jets crashed on Monday in the third such incident in the past half year, at a time when the Beijing-claimed islands armed forced are under increasing pressure to intercept Chinese aircraft on an almost daily basis. Whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021