India condoles loss of lives in 'tragic' ferry accident in Bangladesh

India on Monday expressed condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives while travelling on a passenger ferry that sunk in a river near the Bangladesh capital Dhaka. In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "We are saddened by the tragic loss of lives in a ferry incident in Narayanganj district in Bangladesh. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and the government of Bangladesh."

He added, "In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers remain with the brotherly people of Bangladesh." On Sunday, a ferry sank in the Shitalakkha river near the city of Narayanganj in central Bangladesh, killing more than 20 people and injuring dozens of others, as per media reports quoted by Sputnik.

According to Bangladesh local media, the double-decker ferry carrying more than 50 passengers sank after a cargo vessel hit it in the Shitalakshya River near Madanpur of Narayanganj district. More than a dozen people are reported missing while the others managed to swim ashore, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority official Mobarak Hossain was quoted as saying. (ANI)

