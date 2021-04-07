Left Menu

Pakistan: Over 560 police officials face serious criminal cases in Faisalabad

As many as 563 Faisalabad district police personnel are allegedly involved in various serious crimes and 139 cases have been registered against them.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 563 Faisalabad district police personnel are allegedly involved in various serious crimes and 139 cases have been registered against them. Citing the data released by the District Police Faisalabad, Daily Times (Pakistan) reported on Wednesday that the police personnel were charged for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery; drug trafficking, fraud as well as involvement in other crimes including harassment of women. As a result of these cases, 69 policemen were arrested and remanded in custody.

"Registration of cases against Faisalabad police personnel in one or another police station has become a daily occurrence. And a clear example of this is that in the last year, cases have been registered against 563 district police personnel, ranging from inspectors to constables, for their involvement in various crimes. The police officers against whom cases have been registered include 17 inspectors, 136 sub-inspectors, 302 assistant sub-inspectors, 16 head constables, and 82 constables," the data said. According to the Daily Times (Pakistan), regarding the registration of such a large number of cases against Faisalabad police personnel, lawyers and members of civil society said that only one department, called the police, should fix its personnel or senior officers should fix them.

It further reported that other than that, it has also been said that an order has been issued by the Inspector General of Punjab Police in this regard that inspectors involved in criminal cases will not be posted as SHOs in any police station. They will be removed from office after scrutiny. (ANI)

