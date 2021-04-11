21 trapped in coal mine in Xinjiang

Over 20 workers are trapped in a coal mine in northwest China's Xinjiang region after flooding cut power under underground and disrupted communications, Chinese-state media Xinhua reported. The accident happened in the Fengyuan coal mine in Hutubi County on Saturday evening, when staff members were carrying out upgrading works at the site, the Xinhua news agency said. Twenty-nine people were in the mine.

Eight of the 29 workers who were at the scene have been rescued from the mine, according to preliminary reports. Rescuers have located the miners, with 12 on one platform, eight on a second platform, and the last worker in an escape route where water had entered, Chinese broadcaster CCTV reported.

The working platform with 12 people is 1,200m from ground level and the underground terrain is complex, making rescue difficult. Further details are awaited.

