Left Menu

Philippines, US begin two-week joint military drill amid tensions in South China Sea

Over the next two weeks, the Philippines armed forces will hold joint exercises with hundreds of US soldiers amid growing tensions with Beijing in the South China Sea.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 12-04-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 15:54 IST
Philippines, US begin two-week joint military drill amid tensions in South China Sea
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Over the next two weeks, the Philippines armed forces will hold joint exercises with hundreds of US soldiers amid growing tensions with Beijing in the South China Sea. According to Arab News, nearly 1,700 Filipino and American military personnel will take part in the joint exercises.

Unlike in previous years, the Balikatan exercises 2021 (BK-21) will not be open to the public as part of safety protocols to limit the spread of coronavirus. "The exercises officially start tomorrow and will last for about two weeks," Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana told reporters on Sunday.

"We will be conducting (the exercises), but it will be different from previous years because of the pandemic. There will be a virtual (portion) of the exercise," he said. The opening ceremonies for BK-21 will be held at the AFP General Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Monday, Sobejana said, adding that 700 American and 1,000 Filipino troops would take part.

This year's resumption of the annual BK-21 event, which was called off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, follows a phone call between the two countries' defence chiefs on Sunday to "reaffirm their shared commitment to the US-Philippines alliance". In a statement, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin III and his Filipino counterpart Delfin Lorenzana "discussed the situation in the South China Sea, and the recent massing of People's Republic of China maritime militia vessels at Juan Felipe (Whitsun) Reef".

The defence and foreign affairs ministries in the Philippines have been up in arms for a fortnight over the presence of 220 fishing boats suspected to be manned by Chinese maritime militia at Whitsun Reef, with statements flying back and forth over the alleged incursion into the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. Secretary of Philippines Foreign Affairs Teddy Locsin Jnr said last Wednesday he was "firing off another diplomatic protest" to China's embassy and would continue objecting "every day until the last one's gone like it should be by now if it is really fishing".

Even after such an intensifying row, China hasn't shown any sign of relocation of the vessels. Instead, they have accused the Philippines of using a 2016 international tribunal ruling, which deprived China of certain outcrops of territorial-generating status, the ruling from the permanent court of arbitration effectively punches holes in China's all-encompassing "nine-dash" line that stretches deep into the South China Sea, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald. The 2016 International Tribunal Ruling denies China of its thousand years of fishing rights in the area.

Meanwhile, the United States has reminded China of Washington's treaty obligations to the Philippines in the event of an attack in the waters. "An armed attack against the Philippines' armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the Pacific, including in the South China Sea, will trigger our obligations under the US-Philippines Mutual Defence Treaty," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

The Whitsun Reef belongs to the Spratly archipelago, the territory of which is claimed by Brunei, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam. China considers the Spratly archipelago to be its territory, despite the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling, which said there was no legal basis for China's maritime claims. The arbitration proceeding was initiated by the Philippines in January 2013, Sputnik reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

SIU welcomes prosecution of State Attorney official, lawyer on fraud charges

The Special Investigating Unit SIU has welcomed the prosecution of the former acting head of the Office of the State Attorney in Mthatha and an Eastern Cape-based lawyer on fraud charges amounting to R331 000.The two, Sthembele Tshitshi -- ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks off record highs ahead of earnings, U.S. data

Global stock markets slid off record highs on Monday as investors waited to see whether U.S. earnings would justify sky-high valuations, while a rally in bonds could be tested by what should be strong readings for U.S. inflation and retail ...

Mamata "clean bowled", her entire team asked to leave field: Modi

Drawing a cricket analogy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the people of Bengal have hit so many fours and sixes in the first four phases of the assembly polls that the BJP has already completed its century and the TMC is on cou...

Nykaa Fashion acquires Pipa Bella

Nykaa Fashion, a multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform, on Monday said it has acquired online jewellery brand Pipa Bella.With Pipa Bella, NykaaFashion aims to expand its jewellery category to offer fashion jewellery and accessories, a sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021