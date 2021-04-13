India, France to advance shared post-COVID-19 agenda through 'close collaboration', says Jaishankar after meeting with French FM
India and France will advance their shared post-COVID-19 agenda through "close collaboration", said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar following a "productive discussion" with French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:20 IST
India and France will advance their shared post-COVID-19 agenda through "close collaboration", said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar following a "productive discussion" with French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday. "A comfortable, substantive and productive discussion with FM @JY_LeDrian. India and France will advance their shared post-COVID agenda through close collaboration," Jaishankar tweeted.
Le Drian is on a three-day visit to India from April 13-15, 2021. It is the first high-level physical interaction between India and France since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. During his visit, the French Minister will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The visit of the French Foreign Minister is taking place at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 is at its peak. The diplomatic sources said the visit is a reflection of how the leadership of France and India stand together in these difficult times. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
On this day in 2004: Sehwag became first Indian to score triple century in Tests
Can India catch-up with the rest of Asia in EV production?
Ascendas India Trust to buy 1.65 mn sq ft at IT Park in Bengaluru for Rs 1,441 cr
Ravi Shastri congratulates Team India for "season of a lifetime"
Can't imagine an Indian side without Pant: Bell