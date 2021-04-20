Illegal Bitcoin mining ops busted in Malaysia, two Chinese nationals held

Cops in Malaysia have seized 297 bitcoin mining machines and other electrical equipment worth around Malaysian Ringgit (RM) 100,00 after raiding multiple premises allegedly involved in stealing power. A police officer from the Serdang town in Selangor state on Monday said that they conducted raids at three premises, which led to the arrest of two Chinese nationals, The Daily reported. "We arrested two Chinese nationals, a man and a woman, aged 32 and 38," said Serdang Deputy Officer in Charge of Police District (OCPD) Supt Mohammad Rosdi Daud.

"When we checked the premises, we found evidence of tampering with the electricity supply," Daud told reporters at Serdang police headquarters on Monday. The police further informed that the two foreigners had been hired to act as caretakers of the premises which were being used to house bitcoin mining operations.

"The two foreigners have been remanded until April 28 to help with investigations," Officer Rosdi said, adding that the premises had been operating for at least one month. The officer further said the Malaysian multinational electricity company -- TNB has estimated losses of at least RM 130,000 from these cases. (ANI)

