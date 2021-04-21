Left Menu

China conducts large scale aerial bombing drill after US-Japan statement on Taiwan

China conducted a large scale aerial bombardment exercise over the weekend as tensions escalated over Taiwan, following a joint statement by the United States and Japan.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:00 IST
China conducts large scale aerial bombing drill after US-Japan statement on Taiwan
Chinese flag. Image Credit: ANI

China conducted a large scale aerial bombardment exercise over the weekend as tensions escalated over Taiwan, following a joint statement by the United States and Japan. The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command, which oversees the Taiwan Strait, deployed dozens of H-6K strategic bombers in a nine-hour live-fire drill, South China Morning Post reported citing state television.

The bombers took off in groups from a military airport in eastern China in combat formations amid low-visibility conditions and headed towards an "unknown shooting range", the CCTV report said. During their flights the H-6Ks, which have a maximum load capacity of 15 tonnes, also practised electronic countermeasures with air-defence missile units. Once they reached their target airspace, they dropped free-fall aerial bombs from different altitudes, the report said.

"The long hours, high-intensity, day-night training has quickly increased the [air force's] assault abilities and improved actual combat capabilities," CCTV said. "It's a large-scale drill, with many bombs being dropped. There are no big shooting ranges in the eastern and southern theatre commands," said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The exercise came after the US and Japanese leaders mentioned Taiwan in a joint statement, a first since 1969. On Friday, in their first in-person meeting at the White House, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden said in their joint statement that they "underscore the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait" and "encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues."

Taiwan has welcomed a joint statement issued by Japan and the United States affirming the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. According to Kyodo News, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou on Saturday said the Taiwan government is happy to see the United States and Japan are concerned about the current state of security in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The Taiwan government would like to express our most sincere welcome and gratitude," Ou said, as reported by Kyodo News. Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

'A little bit of sparkle': fashionistas eye Oscars red carpet frocks

Looking through a rack of colourful evening gowns, celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich pulls out a shiny black and chrome frock she describes as a classic red carpet look.The actual design of the dress is very classic and simple, Ehrlich say...

Four doctors visited Navalny, found no serious problems - RIA

Four doctors from outside Russias federal prison service visited Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday and found no serious health problems, the RIA news agency cited Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova as saying on Wedn...

One killed in bomb explosion in Titagarh

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a bomb exploded inside an abandoned house on Wednesday morning near Titagarh railway station in North 24 Parganas districts, police said.The dead and the injured were identified, ...

Why hasen't Priyanka Gandhi gave suggestions to Maharashtra to tackle second COVID-19 wave? says Devendra Fadnavis

Taking a dig at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadras recent statement that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led Union government is not listening to opposition leaders suggestions, former chief minister of Maharashtra and BJP lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021