Jaishankar speaks to UK Foreign Secy, discusses cooperation over COVID-19 challenges

A day after the United Kingdom announced to have dispatched hundreds of vital medical equipment to India, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and held talks in relevance with ongoing COVID-19 crisis. They both discussed ways to strengthening bilateral agendas and cooperations between India and the UK.

"Thank Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab of U.K. for the call today. Discussed our cooperation to address different aspects of the COVID challenge. Also reviewed progress in our bilateral agenda," Jaishankar tweeted. Earlier on Sunday, the British High Commission (BHC) announced that more than 600 pieces of vital medical equipment will be sent to India to support the country in its fight against COVID-19.

A BHC release informed that the assistance package, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, includes ventilators and oxygen concentrators from surplus stocks. The aid will be used by the Government of India (GOI) to provide vital medical treatment to those suffering from COVID-19 in India, the release said.

As India fights against the unprecedented health crisis, global support in the form of oxygen supplies, ventilators, raw material for vaccines, PPT kits, and oxygen concentrators have started pouring in, from many countries including the US, EU, France, and Germany. (ANI)

