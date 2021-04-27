Left Menu

Pakistan: Hindus seeks registration of case against PTI members for forced possession of temple in Mansehra

The Hindu community on Monday filed an application in the court of District and Sessions, Judge Mansehra, seeking registration of a case against two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders-- Senator Sardar Guru Gurdeep Singh and Member of the Provincial Assembly Ravi Kumar-- for forcibly taking possession of Shawana Temple at Ghandian in Mansehra.

ANI | Abbottabad | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:12 IST
Pakistan: Hindus seeks registration of case against PTI members for forced possession of temple in Mansehra
Pakistani flag. Image Credit: ANI

The Hindu community on Monday filed an application in the court of District and Sessions, Judge Mansehra, seeking registration of a case against two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders-- Senator Sardar Guru Gurdeep Singh and Member of the Provincial Assembly Ravi Kumar-- for forcibly taking possession of Shawana Temple at Ghandian in Mansehra. The case has been filed through Zafar Iqbal Advocate under section 22-A of the Criminal Procedure Code, reported News International.

Shawana Temple/ Shive Temple is the sole place of worship of Hindus in the entire Hazara Division and the applicants Sham Lal and Sajin Lal were citizens of Pakistan and belonged to the Hindu Faith, as mentioned in the application. Sham Lal who filed the application was the chairman of Shive Temple and was responsible for looking after the temple. He claimed that on 19 March 2021 when he along with his family went to the Shive Temple, they were refused to enter the temple by Senator Sardar Gurdeep Singh of PTI Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPA Ravi Kumar who were present at the site along with the police constable to guard the temple.

They also uprooted the Shive Temple Society Board affixed on the site and took it along with them, News International reported. Sham Lal also claimed that they were ignored on approaching SHO Baffa on the same day where they verbally informed him of the incident and were told to come back the next day.

The next day, instead of filing a complaint, the SHO after registering a fabricated FIR forcibly took back the FIR copy from them and warned them not to go to the temple, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 1.45-cr cash seized by EC teams in West Bengal

Surveillance teams of the Election Commission EC have seized Rs 1.45 crore suspect cash from various areas in poll-bound West Bengal on Tuesday, officials said.In the first instance, Rs 30 lakh cash was seized by the teams at Maulali crossi...

Hope we can give people something to look forward to in these difficult times: McCullum

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum hopes his team plays a brand of cricket which gives people something to look forward to in these difficult times.A second wave of COVID-19 has badly hit India and its impact has also been fe...

HC tells WB govt to demolish illegal constructions on Teesta river bed at Jalpaiguri

The Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court Tuesday asked the West Bengal government to demolish illegal constructions, including pubs and restaurants, on the river bed of Teesta in front of residential buildings of the judges a...

Over 1,200 MBBS, medical college students to be deputed for COVID patients: Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said they will put on duty over 1,200 MBBS and postgraduate students of medical colleges to look after coronavirus patients. He said extra beds are being created at hospitals for infection patient...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021