Nepal's Election Commission unveils schedule for upcoming mid-term elections

Nepal's election commission has unveiled the election schedule for the upcoming midterm polls for the lower house of federal parliament as the debate over the House dissolution case is being heard at the constitutional bench in the Supreme Court. Unveiling the schedule for October and November, the electoral body of the Himalayan Nation has moved forward with plans to make the voter lists public as well as dates for party registration and nominations of candidates.

According to the schedule prepared by the meeting of the commission, the nomination of candidates for the first phase of the election will be held on October 6. "The schedule for the nomination of candidates in the second phase of the election has been fixed on 17th October. The government has fixed the date of the election in the first phase on 12th November and the second phase on 19th November," said Rajkumar Shrestha, spokesperson at the Election Commission of Nepal said in a release.

The commission has decided to give time from July 15 to 30 for party registration for election purposes. (ANI)

