Army Chief Naravane discusses bilateral defence cooperation with Italian Defence Minister
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday met Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini and exchanged views on strengthening defence cooperation between both countries.
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday met Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini and exchanged views on strengthening defence cooperation between both countries. In a tweet, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) said that "General MM Naravane #COAS called on Italian Defence Minister Hon'ble Lorenzo Guerini and exchanged views on strengthening India-Italy defence cooperation.
He also interacted with Lieutenant General Pietro Serino, Chief of the Italian Army and discussed aspects of joint military cooperation. Chief of Army Staff on Wednesday began a two-day visit to Italy with an aim to further expand bilateral strategic cooperation.
He arrived in Italy from the United Kingdom on the second leg of his two-nation tour. Last year, India and Italy inked 15 pacts and finalised an ambitious action plan to further expand their ties following a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte.
The four-year action plan had mentioned a number of areas for expansion of cooperation which included climate change, regional connectivity, counter-terror mechanism, manufacturing, environment, and food processing. (ANI)
