Left Menu

Army Chief Naravane discusses bilateral defence cooperation with Italian Defence Minister

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday met Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini and exchanged views on strengthening defence cooperation between both countries.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:05 IST
Army Chief Naravane discusses bilateral defence cooperation with Italian Defence Minister
Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General MM Naravane. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday met Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini and exchanged views on strengthening defence cooperation between both countries. In a tweet, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) said that "General MM Naravane #COAS called on Italian Defence Minister Hon'ble Lorenzo Guerini and exchanged views on strengthening India-Italy defence cooperation.

He also interacted with Lieutenant General Pietro Serino, Chief of the Italian Army and discussed aspects of joint military cooperation. Chief of Army Staff on Wednesday began a two-day visit to Italy with an aim to further expand bilateral strategic cooperation.

He arrived in Italy from the United Kingdom on the second leg of his two-nation tour. Last year, India and Italy inked 15 pacts and finalised an ambitious action plan to further expand their ties following a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte.

The four-year action plan had mentioned a number of areas for expansion of cooperation which included climate change, regional connectivity, counter-terror mechanism, manufacturing, environment, and food processing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021