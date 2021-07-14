Left Menu

Pak NSA says country not in a position to handle more Afghan refugees

Pakistan National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf has said that the country is not in a position to handle more refugees from Afghanistan.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-07-2021 12:58 IST
Pakistan National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf has said that the country is not in a position to handle more refugees from Afghanistan. Yusuf, in an interview, said that Pakistan is willing but is not in a position to accept more asylum seekers from Afghanistan. He asked International Forces and United Nations to step in and make arrangements for the Afghan people inside their home country, The Khaama Press reported citing US media.

He also urged the United Nations High Council for Refugees (UNHCR) to set up camps for refugees on the Afghanistan border sides. As the situation deteriorates in war-torn Afghanistan, Pakistan fears that many Afghan refugees would be making their way to the country.

There are currently at least 3 million Afghan refugees living in Pakistan since 1980 and half of them are unregistered, The Khaama Press reported citing a report from United Nations. Earlier, Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mahmoud Quraishi had also expressed concern that not only Pakistan but also Iran would be facing a flow of refugees. (ANI)

