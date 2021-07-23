Karnataka CM meets Sweden's Ambassador to India, discusses various issues
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met with Sweden's Ambassador to India Klas Molin on Friday and discussed various issues.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met with Sweden's Ambassador to India Klas Molin on Friday and discussed various issues.
In a tweet, the Chief Minister said that the President of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce and Volvo Group Chairman and Managing Director Kamal Bali was present.
"Chief Minister @BSYBJP today met Sweden's Ambassador to India Klas Molin @SwedensAmbIndia and discussed various issues. President of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce and Volvo Group Chairman and Managing Director Kamal Bali was present." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
