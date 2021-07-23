Left Menu

Karnataka CM meets Sweden's Ambassador to India, discusses various issues

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met with Sweden's Ambassador to India Klas Molin on Friday and discussed various issues.

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa meets Sweden's Ambassador to India
In a tweet, the Chief Minister said that the President of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce and Volvo Group Chairman and Managing Director Kamal Bali was present.

"Chief Minister @BSYBJP today met Sweden's Ambassador to India Klas Molin @SwedensAmbIndia and discussed various issues. President of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce and Volvo Group Chairman and Managing Director Kamal Bali was present." (ANI)

