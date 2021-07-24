Turkey condoles loss of lives due to floods, landslides in Maharashtra

Turkey on Saturday expressed its condolences to India over the loss of lives due to floods and landslides in Maharashtra. "We are deeply saddened that the floods and landslides in the Maharashtra province of India have caused the loss of more than 100 lives and left dozens missing and several others injured," Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"We extend our condolences to the people and Government of India and to the families of those who lost their lives, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," it added. Several parts of Maharashtra are facing floods due to torrential rainfall that have battered the state for the last three days. Over 136 people have been killed in rain-related incidents including landslides in the state, according to Maharashtra Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation, Vijay Wadettiwar.

Heavy rains since the last two days have caused massive floods in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara districts. The Maharashtra government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed. The injured will be treated in hospitals at government expense according to a statement from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said. (ANI)

