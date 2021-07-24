Putin, Uzbekistan's president discuss strategic partnership issues

Left Menu

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday over the phone and discussed with him issues of strategic partnership and alliance, the Kremlin press service said on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 24-07-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 21:34 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday over the phone and discussed with him issues of strategic partnership and alliance, the Kremlin press service said on Saturday. "In a phone conversation with the president of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday. The sides also discussed a range of issues related to Russian-Uzbek ties, strategic partnership and alliance, including cooperation in combating the spread of the coronavirus infection. They discussed topical regional issues, namely the situation in Afghanistan," the statement said.

Putin also discussed bilateral cooperation and some regional problems with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a telephonic conversation today. "In a friendly manner, the leaders discussed topical issues of the development of bilateral cooperation, as well as some regional problems," the statement said adding that the two leaders agreed to continue contacts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

