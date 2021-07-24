Left Menu

Opposition leader slams Pak PM for statement assuring Kashmiris right to opt for independence

Leader of Opposition in the Pakistan National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement assuring Kashmiris a right to opt for independence.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-07-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 23:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Leader of Opposition in the Pakistan National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement assuring Kashmiris a right to opt for independence. Shehbaz Sharif said the Pak PM's remarks were a 'deviation' from Pakistan's historical stance on the issue, Dawn reported.

"Imran Niazi is deviating from the historical and constitutional position of Pakistan by talking about the referendum in Kashmir," Shehbaz wrote on Twitter. Pakistan Muslim League(N) also said that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be decided by the irrevocable right of a transparent and independent referendum under the auspices of the United Nations and Pakistan should not impose a solution on them.

The criticism came a day after PM Imran Khan, during his rally in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir, assured Kashmiris that Islamabad would grant them the right to opt for an independent nation. With Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) elections drawing near, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been making tall promises every other day in an attempt to woo voters, amid lacklustre support to his party.

Instead of debating local issues, the Pakistan Prime Minister has chosen to contest elections by targeting Indian leadership on the Kashmir issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

