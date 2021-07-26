Left Menu

Pakistan: 2 injured in bomb explosion in Balochistan

At least two people were injured in a powerful bomb explosion that shattered the windowpanes of nearby buildings near a market in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Monday, a rescue official said.

26-07-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least two people were injured in a powerful bomb explosion that shattered the windowpanes of nearby buildings near a market in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Monday, a rescue official said. The blast happened at the exit gate of a vegetable and fruit market in Hazar Ganji area of Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan province, Muhammad Shahmir, an official of emergency rescue service Rescue 1122 in Quetta told Xinhua.

"Fortunately, there were not many people present at the site when the blast took place, saving the city from a major disaster," he said. Following the blast, security forces along with rescue teams reached the place of the incident and cordoned off the area. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and kicked off a search operation in surrounding areas, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

