Blinken speaks to Bahraini Foreign Minister, says US grateful for safe evacuation of its citizens from Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on Sunday spoke to Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani and expressed gratitude for Bahrain's humanitarian support to facilitate the safe transit of US citizens and evacuees from Afghanistan. "Spoke to Bahraini Foreign Minister al-Zayani today. We are grateful for Bahrain's gracious humanitarian support to facilitate the safe transit of US citizens and evacuees from Afghanistan. This effort underscores the strength of the US-Bahrain partnership," tweeted Blinken.

A humanitarian crisis has been unfolding in the war-torn country. The recent regime change has forced many Afghans and citizens of other countries to flee the country, fearing an oppressive Taliban rule. The US facilitated the departure of approximately 13,000 people on military aircraft since August 14.

"We are working around the clock to maximize evacuations; we have facilitated the departure of approximately 13,000 people on U.S. military aircraft since August 14 and continue to ramp up operations," Blinken said in a statement. Secretary Blinken thanked several countries that helped in transiting Americans or, in some circumstances, others through their territories to safety. He also thanked other nations who helped in relocation efforts for at-risk Afghans.

Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab discussed the issues concerning the war-torn country with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. Earlier this week, Raab had announced that G7 foreign ministers were urging the Taliban to guarantee Afghans and foreigners safe passage from Kabul.

Raab had chaired a call of G7 Foreign and Development Ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States of America, as well as the High Representative of the European Union to discuss the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. (ANI)

