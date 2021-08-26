Left Menu

Malaysia reports highest daily new COVID-19 infections, deaths

Malaysia reported the highest daily new COVID-19 infections and related deaths since the outbreak of the epidemic in the country, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 26-08-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 18:24 IST
Malaysia reports highest daily new COVID-19 infections, deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], August 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported the highest daily new COVID-19 infections and related deaths since the outbreak of the epidemic in the country, the Health Ministry said Thursday. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 24,599 new COVID-19 infections were reported, bringing the national total to 1,640,843.

Of the new infections, 19,761 or 80.3 percent are mild infections, the official said, adding that many have either not been vaccinated or not been fully immunized. He also encouraged those who have not been vaccinated to do so as this would reduce the risk of severe symptoms.

Another 393 deaths have been reported in a single-day record, pushing the death toll to 15,211. Some 22,657 more patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 1,359,791, or 82.9 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 265,841 active cases, 990 are being held in intensive care and 487 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021