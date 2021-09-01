Left Menu

Traders' body in Pak's Karachi announces hunger strike against COVID-19 curbs

Karachi Traders Action Committee on Tuesday announced that traders will sit on hunger strike on Thursday, at M A Jinnah Road against the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions by Sindh Government, according to ARY News.

ANI | Karachi (Sindh) | Updated: 01-09-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 13:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Karachi Traders Action Committee on Tuesday announced that traders will sit on hunger strike on Thursday, at M A Jinnah Road against the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions by Sindh Government, according to ARY News. "South District has completed 84 per cent of COVID-19 Vaccination. We demand that the Sindh government should allow doing businesses till 10 PM and announce only one day closure of businesses like in other parts of the province," said Sharjeel Goplani, Deputy Convener, Karachi Traders Action Committee, according to ARY News.

According to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre, 3,559 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, and more than 100 deaths were reported. Sindh Tajir Ittehad Chairman Jameel Paracha on Thursday criticized the Sindh government for imposing lockdown restrictions only in Karachi and Hyderabad.

"Karachi and Hyderabad are allowed business hours till 8 PM, whereas in other districts of Sindh, business hours are allowed till 10 PM," he added, according to ARY News. He criticized the Sindh government for allegedly making discriminatory decisions in terms of COVID-19 lockdown.

On Sunday, the Sindh government had updated its COVID guidelines keeping some restrictions in effect as they were while allowing some relaxations including 50 per cent indoor dining for those fully vaccinated people. According to Sindh Government's new guidelines, Karachi would have two days of mandatory trade holidays i.e, Friday and Sunday, similarly, Hyderabad will have Friday and Saturday.

The essential items will be available across the province 24/7 and the same goes for the pharmacies and vaccination centres. The Sindh government also announced that the passengers will not be allowed to use public transport from September 15 without COVID vaccination, as stated in ARY News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

