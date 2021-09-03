Left Menu

Nigerian police rescue 5 abducted students in NW state

Nigerian police said Thursday that they have rescued five of the 73 abducted students of a school in the country's northwestern state of Zamfara.

ANI | Lagos | Updated: 03-09-2021 07:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 07:53 IST
Nigerian police rescue 5 abducted students in NW state
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Lagos [Nigeria], September 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Nigerian police said Thursday that they have rescued five of the 73 abducted students of a school in the country's northwestern state of Zamfara.The students were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen from their school in Kaya village in the Maradun local government area of the state on Wednesday. Mohammed Shehu, a spokesman for the police in Zamfara, said the ongoing search and rescue mission is yielding positive results as five abducted female students were rescued on Thursday.

"The victims were medically checked at the hospital, debriefed by the police, and reunited with their families," he said, adding the police have assured parents of a sustained effort to rescue the remaining students. There have been a series of gunmen attacks in Nigeria in recent months, leading to deaths and kidnappings. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage; Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows and more

Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at ne...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban; Moderna seeks U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021