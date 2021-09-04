Left Menu

Pakistan police issues alert over possible terror attacks in Sindh province

Pakistan's Sindh province has issued an alert about possible terror attacks, following intelligence reports amid the investigation of different groups conducted by counterterrorism wings in the country.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 04-09-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 12:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Sindh province has issued an alert about possible terror attacks, following intelligence reports amid the investigation of different groups conducted by counterterrorism wings in the country. Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar in a circular warned that the possible sabotage acts could be carried out in the early days of September, especially from September 4 to September 7, The News International reported.

The officer said the miscreants could use locally made hand grenades in Pakistan, especially in the interior parts of the province, to cause lawlessness or to create an environment of fear and intimidation. According to The News, the provincial police chief directed the relevant officials to ensure the provision of security at public places including railway stations, bus terminals, vegetable markets, and other places where people gather in large numbers.

This comes as pedestrian traffic through Pakistan's south-western Chaman border crossing has swiftly increased after the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan over the last few weeks. The situation on the Afghan-Pakistani border has remained tense due to the influx of refugees from Afghanistan.

Last month, the province's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had overhauled its structure to make it responsive against future threats due to the unstable situation in Afghanistan. Local media reports said that the CTD also held meetings for internal restructuring. (ANI)

