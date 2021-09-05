Left Menu

New 'inclusive' Afghanistan government to be announced soon: Taliban

The Taliban on Sunday said that the new Afghanistan government is expected to be announced soon and it will be "an inclusive government."

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 05-09-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 16:34 IST
New 'inclusive' Afghanistan government to be announced soon: Taliban
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban on Sunday said that the new Afghanistan government is expected to be announced soon and it will be "an inclusive government." "Now we live in a completely independent Afghanistan. The new government will be announced very soon," said Anaamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, reported Tolo News.

Although Samangani did not give details about the structure and features of the future government, he said "it will be an inclusive government and all the people will see themselves in it." Samangani's remarks come amid a visit by Pakistan's ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who arrived in Kabul on Saturday with a delegation of senior Pakistani officials.

Pakistani media reported that Hamid arrived in Kabul at the invitation of the Taliban. Pakistan intelligence chief Faiz Hameed has taken an "emergency" trip to Kabul to resolve an evolving internal crisis in the Taliban after reports emerged about a clash between factions in which the group co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar suffered injuries.

The Taliban, which captured Kabul on August 15, has been delaying the announcement of the government formation in Afghanistan over the past few days. While the group has not issued a statement over it yet, reports have emerged claiming that the government formation has been delayed due to differences between the Taliban and the Haqqani network over power-sharing.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the top Taliban leader who is set to head the new Afghan regime, was injured during the clash and is currently getting treated in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021