South Korea: Park Seo-joon officially confirmed to star in Marvel film

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 06-09-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 11:01 IST
South Korea: Park Seo-joon officially confirmed to star in Marvel film
Photo: Awesome Entertainment. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sout Korea

Seoul [Sout Korea], September 6 (ANI/Global Economic): According to the agency Awesome ENT on the 3rd, Korean actor Park Seo-joon has confirmed his appearance in a Marvel Studios film and left the country on the same day. It added that details of the project, including the title, character, filming locations and schedules, will be announced later.

In July, the movie information website IMDB posted a profile and photo of Park Seo-joon along with Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel on the casting board of 'The Marvels,' the sequel of 'Captain Marvel'. The entertainment media Screen Rant reported that Park Seo-joon is likely to play Amadeus Cho, a Korean-American hero character. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

