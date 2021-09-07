Left Menu

Meenakashi Lekhi meets Colombian Vice President, discusses bilateral relations

India's Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Meenakashi Lekhi on Monday held a meeting with Vice President and Foreign Minister of Colombia Marta Lucia Ramirez to strengthen bilateral relations between both countries.

ANI | Bogota | Updated: 07-09-2021 02:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 02:38 IST
Meenakashi Lekhi meets Colombian Vice President, discusses bilateral relations
Meenakashi Lekhi meeting Marta Lucia Ramirez on Monday. [Image: Twitter@M_Lekhi]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Colombia

India's Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Meenakashi Lekhi on Monday held a meeting with Vice President and Foreign Minister of Colombia Marta Lucia Ramirez to strengthen bilateral relations between both countries. During the meeting, representatives from both countries also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Space sector, Lekhi informed in a tweet.

"Had a productive meeting with H.E. Ms Lucia Ramirez, Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Colombia. Discussed bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest. We signed MoU on Cooperation in Space," the tweet said. Lekhi is paying an official visit to Colombia and New York from September 4-9.

India and Colombia possess over 60 years of diplomatic ties. Colombia is an important partner of India in Latin America and relations with the country have been expanding particularly, in the economic and commercial sphere, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed. Bilateral trade with Colombia for the year 2020-21 stood at USD 2.27 billion, which is a significant increase from USD 1.85 billion over 2019-20 despite disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa
4
Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Singtel: Moody's

Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Sing...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021