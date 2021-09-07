Pakistan reports 98 COVID-19 fatalities in last 24 hours

Pakistan reported 98 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre data. Fresh 3,316 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pakistan after 52,314 tests of COVID-19 were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, said NCOC data.

The positivity rate slightly increased to 6.33 per cent, as compared to yesterday's 6.32 per cent. Pakistan reported a total of 3,270 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, and the total number of recoveries now stands at 10,67,589 with a recovery rate being 90 per cent, reported Dawn. (ANI)

