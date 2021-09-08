Cabinet approves Agreement between India, Portugal on recruitment of Indian citizens to work in the Portuguese Republic

Left Menu

The Union Cabinet approved the signing of an agreement on the recruitment of Indian citizens to work in Portugal between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Republic of Portugal, on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet approved the signing of an agreement on the recruitment of Indian citizens to work in Portugal between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Republic of Portugal, on Wednesday. Union Cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the agreement.

The present agreement would set an institutional mechanism for partnership and cooperation between India and Portugal on sending and accepting Indian workers, said External Affairs Ministry in a statement. The implementation strategy would include setting up a Joint Committee to follow up the implementation of the agreement.

The impact of the agreement would add new destinations for Indian migrant workers in an EU member nation, especially in the context of many Indian workers who have returned to India following the Covid-19 pandemic. It will provide new opportunities for skilled Indian workers and professionals. With the conclusion of this agreement, Portugal and India will have a formal arrangement for the recruitment of Indian workers. Benefits would include, Indian workers, getting enhanced job opportunities to work in Portugal. The Government-to-Government mechanism proposed in the agreement will ensure that the movement of workers happens smoothly with maximum support from both sides. (ANI)

