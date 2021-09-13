Left Menu

Hundreds protest against targeted killings in Pakistan's Balochistan

Hundreds of people took to the streets in protest against the targeted killings in Panjgur district in Balochistan province of Pakistan, local media reported.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 13-09-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 20:29 IST
Hundreds protest against targeted killings in Pakistan's Balochistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Hundreds of people took to the streets in protest against the targeted killings in Panjgur district in Balochistan province of Pakistan, local media reported. A large number of people, including women and children, gathered at the main chowk of the town. They marched on the streets and roads and chanted slogans against the local administration and police for their failure to arrest alleged killers, reported Dawn.

During the protest, people said about a dozen innocent civilians had been killed in Panjgur in a month, but not a single alleged killer had been arrested. "Panjgur police and administration have surrendered before criminals. There is no government writ. Killers are roaming freely. Every house is in mourning and fear," Dawn quoted the people as saying.

"The people from Punjab have been left at the mercy of killers, thieves and robbers," they claimed. "Several people, including Maulvi Abdul Hai, Saghir, Jalil Sanjarani, Allauddin Qadeer, Safeer Musa and his father Haji Musa, have been killed in Panjgur, but their killers have not been traced and arrested," they said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021