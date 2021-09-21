Bitter sting of terrorism real, we must remain vigilant to threat of terror: Biden at UNGA

Asserting that the bitter sting of terrorism is real, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that the world must remain vigilant against global and domestic terrorism, adding that Washington will work with local partners to decrease the need for large military deployments. In his first address at United Nations, Biden reminded that last month terror attack near Kabul attack in which 200 innocent Afghan civilians in a heinous terrorist attack at the Kabul airport.

"We must also remain vigilant to the threat of terror, that terrorism poses, to all our nations, whether emanating from distant regions of the world or in our own backyard." Biden said that the US is more resilient in its ability to repel terrorists.

"The bitter sting of terrorism is real. We've almost all experienced it. Last month, we lost 13 American heroes and almost 200 innocent Afghan civilians in a heinous terrorist attack at the Kabul airport. Those who commit acts of terrorism against us will continue to find a determined enemy in the United States. The world today is not the world of 2001, though. And the United States is not the same country we were when we were attacked on 9/11, 20 years ago. Today, we're better equipped to detect and prevent terrorist threats and we are more resilient in our ability to repel them and to respond," he said. President Biden told world leaders that his country is focused squarely on the future, noting that ending the war in Afghanistan was a step in moving in that direction.

"These are the challenges that we will determine what the world looks like for our children and grandchildren and what they'll inherit. We can only meet them by looking to the future. I stand here today for the first time in 20 years with the United States, not at war. We've turned the page," Biden said. "All the unmatched strength, energy and commitment, will and resources of our nation are now fully and squarely focused on what's ahead of us, not what was behind," he continued.

Biden said the US is looking to lead on the global stage, but with the help of its allies and partners. (ANI)

