Jaishankar meets Tanzanian counterpart on UNGA sidelines

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) held a meeting with his Tanzanian counterpart Liberata Mulamula on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

ANI | New York | Updated: 23-09-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 00:49 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Tanzanian counterpart Liberata Mulamula. Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) held a meeting with his Tanzanian counterpart Liberata Mulamula on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that he will work to advance development partnership and traditional political cooperation between the two countries.

"Nice to meet my new Tanzanian colleague, FM @Amb_Mulamula. Will work to advance our development partnership and traditional political cooperation," said Jaishankar. Jaishankar is in New York for United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Jaishankar on Tuesday held several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Iran, Australia, Egypt and Indonesia on the sidelines of the 76th United UNGA. Earlier, Jaishankar also met his counterparts from France, UK, and Saudi Arabia and discussed issues associated with Indo-Pacific.'

Meanwhile, top leaders from across the world have already started converging in New York for UNGA high-level debate week. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders are expected to arrive in New York. (ANI)

