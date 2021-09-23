Left Menu

Russian space agency starts preparations for manned Moon flights

The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos has launched a tender to study problematic issues related to organising manned Moon flights, requirements for space equipment for the manned missions should be developed, according to Roscosmos' materials published on the state procurement website.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 23-09-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 19:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], September 23 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos has launched a tender to study problematic issues related to organising manned Moon flights, requirements for space equipment for the manned missions should be developed, according to Roscosmos' materials published on the state procurement website. "Objectives of the research work: development of proposals, recommendations and requirements for prospective technologies, elements and systems of rocket and space technology products that ensure reliable implementation of manned Moon flights and cosmonauts' work in lunar orbit and on the Moon surface," the document read.

The contract value totals 1.7 billion rubles ($23.3 million). For the first time ever, Roscosmos indicated in an official document that the Angara rocket will be used for the first manned Moon flights.

The document also provides for the development of requirements for a small lunar take-off and landing vehicle, for the design of a new spacesuit and creation of an experimental model, for the development of a super-heavy rocket and a manned transport vehicle. The first results should be presented by the end of 2022, while the entire program should be finalised by mid-November 2025.(ANI/Sputnik)

