India known as mother of democracy: PM Modi at UNGA

Addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is known as the mother of democracy, adding that "our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy".

ANI | New York | Updated: 25-09-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 19:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI
Addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is known as the mother of democracy, adding that "our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy". "I represent the country, which is known as the mother of democracy. India enters 75 years of its independence this year. Our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy," said PM Modi.

"In a country that has dozens of languages, hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and cuisines. This is the best example of vibrant democracy," he added. The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations'.

The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA began in New York on Tuesday. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders have arrived in New York. PM Modi had arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country. This was his first visit beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris here. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad Summit in Washington after COVID-19. He also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investment in India on Thursday. (ANI)

