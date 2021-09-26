Jaishankar meets Syrian FM, exchanges views on developments in UNSC

Left Menu

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad here and exchanged views on developments in the UN Security Council.

ANI | New York | Updated: 26-09-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 20:41 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad. Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad here and exchanged views on developments in the UN Security Council. Focusing on assistance to the Syrian people, Jaishankar stressed that India will continue to provide humanitarian support to Damascus. He also discussed bilateral ties with Faisal Mekdad.

"Discussed bilateral ties with FM Dr Faisal Mekdad of Syria. India will continue to provide humanitarian support and assistance to the Syrian people. Useful exchange of views on developments in the UN Security Council," Jaishankar said in a tweet. External Affairs Minister is in the US and has held various bilateral meetings with his counterparts and participated in Quad summit and including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the UNGA on Saturday.

Later on Sunday, Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to Mexico. It will be his first visit to the country as External Affairs Minister. He will participate in the commemorative events of the 200th anniversary of the consolidation of Mexican Independence along with other world leaders. (ANI)

