Masses will bury Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's politics in 2023 polls: Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif

Opposition leader and PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday vowed to "bury" Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) politically in the next general elections in the country scheduled for 2023. Sharif has been critical of the Imran Khan government and has questioned several policy decisions of the government. This statement comes on the heels of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) resounding performance in the recently concluded cantonment board elections.

"The masses will bury the PTI's politics in 2023. They have had enough of sloganeering, corruption & incompetence that has pushed them backwards by decades. PMLN's success in cantonment elections in Punjab is beginning of PTI's political meltdown," Shehbaz Sharif tweeted. Earlier this week, Shehbaz had lashed out at the PTI government over the hike in gas prices. He had said the country has the "highest inflation rate and lowest income in the world."

Demanding to withdraw a proposed hike in gas prices, the Opposition leader also said that rising gas prices are "unjustified" and "another foolish act" by the government, Geo News reported. Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb also criticised the PTI government, alleging it was "forcing" federal institutions like the NAB and the FIA to lie in court against Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.

Marriyum said the money laundering cases against Sharif are the same "fake case" that the government had tried forcing the former DG of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to pursue. "It is Imran Khan's vengeance against Shehbaz that had cooked up all these cases and had kept them alive to feed his political victimisation and keep his dead politics alive," Marriyum said targeting prime minister Khan.

She had stated that despite the abuse of power by government institutions, a single penny of corruption in any of cases against Shehbaz Sharif could not be proven. (ANI)

