12 dead, several missing after passenger ship capsizes in China's Guizhou

The death toll has risen to 12, while three still remain missing after a passenger ship turned upside down in a river located in southwest China's Guizhou Province on September 18, 2021.

ANI | Guiyang | Updated: 28-09-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 12:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The death toll has risen to 12, while three still remain missing after a passenger ship turned upside down in a river located in southwest China's Guizhou Province on September 18, 2021. The incident took place on September 18, at around 4:50 PM (local time) in Zangke River in Liupanshui city, Xinhua reported.

The accident took place at 4:50 p.m. on Sept. 18 in Zangke River in Zangke Township located in the city of Liupanshui. The ship was overloaded when the accident took place. The ship had a total capacity of 40 people to carry, Xinhua reported

Last week, a total of 40 people were rescued from the river, with 31 in non-life-threatening conditions, and nine died after being rescued. Six others are still missing. Most of the passengers were students. A more than 50 rescue ships, 214 rescuers and 50 fire trucks and ambulances have been dispatched to the incident spot

Also, 1,000 sets of equipment, including underwater robots, have also been deployed for the search and rescue operation covering an area of more than 1 million square meters. An investigation into the accident is underway. (ANI)

