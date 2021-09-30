Pakistan is epicentre of all kinds of terrorism, says MQM chief Altaf Hussain

Altaf Hussain, founder and leader of the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) has said that Pakistan is the epicentre of all kinds of terrorism. In an important statement released on Twitter today, he said, "I have been pointing out to the democratic world including United Nations for many years but unfortunately, all in vain."

He said that Pakistan Army and its notorious Intelligence Agency - ISI had created and are still busy creating their terrorist proxies and exporting terrorists throughout the world e.g. Taliban, Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (ISIS). Hussain said, "Pakistani Army and ISI are also involved in creating, funding and patronising terrorist factions in the political parties including my party, MQM founded by me."

He said that to weaken the original MQM the Pakistan Army and ISI had created MQM Haqiqi, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQMP). "Whereas original MQM led by me has been banned illegally, all of its offices including my house has been sealed, thousands of MQM office-bearers and members have been killed extra-judicially. Hundreds are incarcerated in jails and hundreds have been enforcedly disappeared," said the MQM chief.

Commenting on the Afghanistan situation, Hussain said that taking over Afghanistan is the result of the full support provided logistically, financially, medically, militarily and intelligence sharing by the Pakistan Army and ISI to Taliban. In his statement, Hussain attached the list of other terrorist proxies created by the Pakistan Army and ISI.

The list included terror organisations like - Al Qaeda; Sipah-e- Mohammad; Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-fiqha-e- Jafaria; Sipah-e-Sahaba; Jamaat-ud-Dawa; Al Rasheed Trust; Jaish-e-Mohammad; Lashkar-e-jhangvi; Tehreek -e-Taliban; Lashkar-e-Taiba; Lashkar-e-Islam; Jamaat-ul-Ansar; Khuddam-e-Islam; Harkat-ul-Ansar; and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)